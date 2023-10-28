Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $598.08 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

