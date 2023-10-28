Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $31.03 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

