Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 765,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

