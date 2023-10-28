Van ECK Associates Corp Has $29.18 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 146,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 152.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

