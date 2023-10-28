Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.38% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $31,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

