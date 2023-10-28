Van ECK Associates Corp Has $33.06 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $33,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $206,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,549.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,293,264. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.