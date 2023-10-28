PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

