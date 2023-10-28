Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Universal Display worth $34,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $166.57. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.85.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.