American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $138.77 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

