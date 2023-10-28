Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,066 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,562,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after acquiring an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $72.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

