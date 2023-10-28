First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

