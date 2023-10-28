First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,388 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

