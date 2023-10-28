Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $195.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

