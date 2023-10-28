First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

