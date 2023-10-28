Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $355.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.60 and its 200 day moving average is $346.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $375.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

