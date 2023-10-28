WealthShield Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,906 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.66 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

