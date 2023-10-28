WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

