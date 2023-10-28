WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 256.2% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

