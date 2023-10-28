WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 1.04% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Price Performance

Shares of AADR stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Cuts Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

