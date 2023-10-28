BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,522 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day moving average is $219.13. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

