Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.
PPL Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE PPL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
