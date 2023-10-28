Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSCO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth $51,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

About FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.