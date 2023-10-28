iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $102.97 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.