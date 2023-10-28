RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 119.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

