Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,543 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $324,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

