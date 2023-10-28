United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,630,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,310,196 shares.The stock last traded at $141.25 and had previously closed at $146.93.
The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service
In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
