Forsta AP Fonden Buys 30,300 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

