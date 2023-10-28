Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,259,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $314,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.24.

Hershey Stock Down 2.6 %

Hershey stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.96 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

