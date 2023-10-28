Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 177,643 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Newmont worth $260,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

