3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

NYSE MMM opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

