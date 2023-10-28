Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,031,575 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,031,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $249,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of TROW opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

