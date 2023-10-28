Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.
Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %
BHE opened at $24.01 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $856.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BHE
Benchmark Electronics Company Profile
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Electronics
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.