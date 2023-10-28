Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %

BHE opened at $24.01 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $856.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

