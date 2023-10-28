First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 7,057 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

