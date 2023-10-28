Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,821,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,365.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $228,821,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.