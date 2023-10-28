First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $324.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $356.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.81.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

