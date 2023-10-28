Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

