Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $37,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). The company had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

