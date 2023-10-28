First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.