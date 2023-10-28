Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,662,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 143,019 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $37,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

