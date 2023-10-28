Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.88 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 749,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after purchasing an additional 264,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,834,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

