Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $152.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on ARCH

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.