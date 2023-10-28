1,833,470 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,833,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $425,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $12,145,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

