BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.