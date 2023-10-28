BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,560 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,288 shares of company stock worth $5,630,691. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.23.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

