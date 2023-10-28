BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.56 and a twelve month high of $192.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.64.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

