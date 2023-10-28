PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 266.5% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in PDD by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PDD by 3,780.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth about $72,253,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

