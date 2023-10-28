BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 4,795 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,320 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $9,766,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,940 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

