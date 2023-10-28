BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 47,218 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 246.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

