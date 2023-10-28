Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $48.46 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $48,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

