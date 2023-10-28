AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537,228 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,042,490 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.61% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $53,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

